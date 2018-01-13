Weather
January 13, 2018 8:13 pm

Unusually mild temperatures hit Halifax with high wind gusts and rain

By Video Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Another intense wind and rain storm brings unusually mild temperatures upwards of 15 degrees Celsius to Nova Scotia.

Thousands of Nova Scotians were impacted by outages in yet another day of high wind gusts and torrential rain.

Environment Canada issued rainfall and wind warnings for all areas of the province, especially near the coasts where wind gusts were anticipated to be upwards of 90 kilometres per hour.

Temperatures have also been unusually high for this time of year with the Saturday temperature hitting 15 C before noon.

“It’s unusual but I can remember about 10 years ago the same thing happened. I remember we only had about three snows the whole winter and I was very happy about that,” Ron Troke said.

Troke, along with others, decided to brave the high winds and head out to Lawrencetown beach to watch the powerful storm surge and embrace the mild temperatures.

“I can’t argue about the weather today, I really can’t. At least it’s not snow,” Melessa Clarke said.

Clarke adds she feels lucky to be experiencing such warm temperatures in January, given the harsh winter conditions many people in Newfoundland have been battling, including her mother.

READ MORE: Moose buried neck-deep in snow rescued by Newfoundland snowmobilers

“I’m a little shocked cause the weather is like totally cool and it’s not like Newfoundland, they got a lot of snow! My mom’s up there too and she’s got snow that goes up to her hip,” Clarke said.

At one point, over 7,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were experiencing outages.

According to the company, there are 73 in-house crews and 21 contracted crews working on restoration across the province.

 

 

 

 

 

