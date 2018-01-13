Manitoba man charged with possession of child pornography

A man from Brandon, Man. has been charged with possession of child pornography.

The 43-year-old man who lives in the 400 block of 4th street was arrested as a result of a search warrant executed at his home.

Officers found evidence of child pornography while executing the warrant in his home.

He has been charged with possession of child pornography, access to child pornography, and making child pornography available.

He has since been release for a later court date.

RELATED: Winnipeg children’s entertainer charged with child porn sentenced