Investigations
January 13, 2018 1:11 pm
Updated: January 13, 2018 1:13 pm

Manitoba man charged with possession of child pornography

By Reporter  Global News

Brandon man charged with possession of child pornography.

FILE/THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A A

A man from Brandon, Man. has been charged with possession of child pornography.

The 43-year-old man who lives in the 400 block of 4th street was arrested as a result of a search warrant executed at his home.

Officers found evidence of child pornography while executing the warrant in his home.

He has been charged with possession of child pornography, access to child pornography, and making child pornography available.

He has since been release for a later court date.

RELATED: Winnipeg children’s entertainer charged with child porn sentenced

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brandon
Brandon RCMP
Child Porn
Child Pornography
Manitoba
Police
winnipeg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News