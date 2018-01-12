Winnipeg Sports

More
Sports
January 12, 2018 11:32 pm
Updated: January 12, 2018 11:34 pm

Chicago Blackhawks beat Winnipeg Jets behind Kampf’s first goal

By Matt Carlson The Associated Press
Bill Wippert / Getty Images
A A

CHICAGO – Rookie centre David Kampf scored his first NHL goal and added an assist on his birthday, Jeff Glass blocked 31 shots and the Chicago Blackhawks held off the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Friday night.

Jan Rutta also scored for the Blackhawks, who ended the Jets’ three-game winning streak and handed Winnipeg its first regulation loss in seven games (6-0-1).

The 32-year-old Glass lost a bid for his first career shutout when Patrik Laine scored with 3:41 left in the third period.

Story continues below

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets call up Michael Hutchinson, Manitoba Moose recall Jamie Phillips

Winnipeg, the high-scoring Central Division leaders, came on with a late flurry, but Glass was sharp in his fifth NHL game to improve to 3-1-1.

Chicago’s No. 1 goalie, Corey Crawford missed his ninth game with an upper-body injury. No timetable is set for his return.

Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots.

Anthony Duclair, acquired from Arizona on Wednesday as part of a four-player trade, had an assist in his Blackhawks debut as he skated on a line with Kampf and Alex DeBrincat. The trio was on the ice for both Chicago goals.

RELATED: Pair of Winnipeg Jets to play in NHL All-Star Game

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News