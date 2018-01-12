Chicago Blackhawks beat Winnipeg Jets behind Kampf’s first goal

CHICAGO – Rookie centre David Kampf scored his first NHL goal and added an assist on his birthday, Jeff Glass blocked 31 shots and the Chicago Blackhawks held off the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Friday night.

Jan Rutta also scored for the Blackhawks, who ended the Jets’ three-game winning streak and handed Winnipeg its first regulation loss in seven games (6-0-1).

The 32-year-old Glass lost a bid for his first career shutout when Patrik Laine scored with 3:41 left in the third period.

Winnipeg, the high-scoring Central Division leaders, came on with a late flurry, but Glass was sharp in his fifth NHL game to improve to 3-1-1.

Chicago’s No. 1 goalie, Corey Crawford missed his ninth game with an upper-body injury. No timetable is set for his return.

Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots.

Anthony Duclair, acquired from Arizona on Wednesday as part of a four-player trade, had an assist in his Blackhawks debut as he skated on a line with Kampf and Alex DeBrincat. The trio was on the ice for both Chicago goals.

