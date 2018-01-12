Weather having an impact on mail service in Southern Sask.
The extreme cold weather on Friday is having an impact on mail services in Regina.
Canada Post is being affected by the weather conditions, which is impeding mail delivery in southern Saskatchewan, including Regina and Saskatoon.
Officials said while every effort is being made to deliver the mail, some may not receive delivery on Friday.
They added that normal delivery will resume once conditions improve.
