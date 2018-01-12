Weather having an impact on mail service in Southern Sask.

The extreme cold weather on Friday is having an impact on mail services in Regina.

Canada Post is being affected by the weather conditions, which is impeding mail delivery in southern Saskatchewan, including Regina and Saskatoon.

Weather conditions are currently impeding mail delivery in Southern Saskatchewan including Regina and Saskatoon. While every effort is being made to deliver the mail, some customers may not receive mail today. Normal delivery will resume once the conditions improve #SKstorm — Canada Post (@canadapostcorp) January 12, 2018

Officials said while every effort is being made to deliver the mail, some may not receive delivery on Friday.

They added that normal delivery will resume once conditions improve.