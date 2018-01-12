Thompson teen missing after trip to Winnipeg

RCMP are looking for a 15-year old girl who failed to return home after a trip to Winnipeg.

At around 4 p.m. Jan. 9, the Thompson RCMP were told Judith Robinson had last been seen Jan. 6 while in Winnipeg. She was expected to return to Thompson by bus Jan. 9, but did not show up.

She is described as 5’4”, 122 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911.