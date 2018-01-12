Man who received 4 drunk driving citations in 2 weeks returns to thank police for saving his life

A recovering alcoholic made a long-awaited visit to a California police department on Wednesday to thank police officers for helping save his life, following a series of drunk driving incidents that he believes were leading towards an early grave.

Now sober for more than more than two years, the man, who only wanted to be identified as Douglas, is honest about his long wrap sheet of offences.

“I acquired four drunk drivings in less than two weeks,” Douglas told the reporters inside the Alameda Police Department, who were in attendance to witness him present officers with a plaque as a symbol of thanks.

In fact, Douglas received all four charges within 12 days.

Another incident involved police finding Douglas passed out on his lawn following a night of drinking. Instead of throwing Douglas in the drunk tank for the night, a compassionate officer helped carry him inside and put him into his bed.

But the breaking point came Oct. 30, 2015 — the date of his last DUI.

“I blacked out and I hit seven cars,” Douglas said. “Those cars were unoccupied fortunately.”

But Douglas is aware the outcome could have been far more severe.

“Where would I be today if I had hit seven children in a crosswalk?” he wondered.

Following the incident, officers escorted Douglas to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings to help him begin his rehab and get his life back on track.

The meetings allowed Douglas to confront his behaviour and the alcohol that controlled it.

“I don’t look back on it as a negative experience. I look at it as the greatest helping hand probably I’ve ever been offered in my life.”

That was the motivation behind his visit to thank officers and present them with a “Certificate of Respect and Sincere Gratitude.”

“They just need to know that they are the well-source, the touchstone, that has created a new life for me moving forward,” Douglas said.

Police said Douglas met and “thanked each and every officer whom he encountered during his time under the influence.”

“We are happy to see the changes Douglas has made and appreciate him personally thanking our responding officers,” the statement read. “We hope sharing Douglas’ story serves as a reminder that it is never okay to operate a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.”

Douglas now travels to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings to tell his story and explain the how alcohol can lead some people to make damaging and deadly mistakes.

(Global News reached out to the Alameda Police Department to clarify details on Douglas’ multiple impaired driving citations, but have not received a response at the time of publication.)