Wide range of weather in store for London on Friday

Londoners will get to experience a wide range of weather Friday, with fog, rain and snow in the forecast.

Environment Canada also expects the wind to pick up throughout the Friday afternoon and into the overnight hours.

The national weather agency has issued a special weather statement for the area, warning that the warm temperatures drop drastically throughout the day.

Fog and wet roads throughout Friday morning, will give way to much colder temperatures and even some snow in the afternoon. Environment Canada is calling for the temperature to drop to -6 C by late Friday.

Arctic air is expected to move into the region early Friday afternoon, which will cause pooling water to freeze. Surfaces like sidewalks and parking lots could become icy and slippery, as well.

The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority issued a flood watch Thursday that remains in effect. They’re making sure residents stay clear from waterways as water levels are rising.