Saint John officials providing update on butane leak evacuations

Officials in Saint John will provide, on Friday at 11:30 a.m. local time, an update on a butane leak in the city that has forced dozens out of their homes since Monday.

The leak of liquid butane was discovered in a four-inch pipe that runs to the Irving Oil Refinery from the Canaport.

Homes and businesses in that are of east Saint John were evacuated, although some businesses have been allowed re-entry since then.

Butane is a colourless gas that is not only highly flammable, but can be very dangerous if inhaled.

Since Monday, emergency officials and Irving Oil have been working on repairing the rupture, cleaning up and conducting air quality testing. They confirmed on Tuesday that the spilled butane had been contained and the leak stopped.

