Reservations set to open Monday for Riding Mountain National Park

As of Monday anyone planning a vacation at Riding Mountain National Park can reserve campsites for the 2018 season.

The Wasagaming Campground is one of the largest in Manitoba with 360 serviced sites, including 85 pull-through, full service sites along with four new pet-friendly suites starting this season.

Backcountry and rustic sites along with cairns cabin can now be reserved online with group campsites such as Lake Audy, Ma Ma O Pe and Camp Kippechewin are made available by contacting the park directly at 204-848-7275.

To make a reservation online visit Parks Canada’s website.