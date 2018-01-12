Riding Mountain National Parks
January 12, 2018 8:33 am

Reservations set to open Monday for Riding Mountain National Park

By Writer / Producer  Global News

The Wasagaming Campground is one of the largest in Manitoba with 360 serviced sites, including 85 pull-through, full service sites along with four new pet-friendly suites starting this season.

File / Global News
A A

As of Monday anyone planning a vacation at Riding Mountain National Park can reserve campsites for the 2018 season.

The Wasagaming Campground is one of the largest in Manitoba with 360 serviced sites, including 85 pull-through, full service sites along with four new pet-friendly suites starting this season.

Backcountry and rustic sites along with cairns cabin can now be reserved online with group campsites such as Lake Audy, Ma Ma O Pe and Camp Kippechewin are made available by contacting the park directly at 204-848-7275.

To make a reservation online visit Parks Canada’s website.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
campground
Manitoba
Monday
Reservations
Riding Mountain National Parks

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News