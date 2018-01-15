Bob Layton Editorial: Prudes vs. nudes

How many times have we been told that if we let threats or actions interrupt our way of life, the terrorists win?

We have had many politicians proclaiming that will never happen, yet it has, in effect, in Calgary.

City council there has bowed to prudish pressure, and cancelled the nude swim.

I’m not here to promote the event, but to ask why a small group of people opposed to something can decide public policy.

Online objections by cyber critics and a petition against the event proved successful.

Opinions are one thing – threats are another. Police did check out a threat but found no immediate danger.

Still, after meeting with police, the City of Calgary cancelled the event citing privacy and security. Unless they are prepared to be a little more specific, that sounds sort of like a politician about to be sacked saying he is resigning to spend more time with his family.

Does this mean Calgary will not allow any unpopular events to take place if enough people complain or make vague threats?

Or, does it just mean they got caught with their pants down on this one?

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.