Canada’s Kingsbury earns 13th straight World Cup victory in moguls

Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury has been finding success all over the globe lately. But there’s something about Utah’s Deer Valley Resort that brings out the best in him.

Kingsbury, of Deux-Montagnes, Que., stretched his World Cup winning streak to 13 straight on Thursday, earning his second victory in as many nights on the tough Park City course.

Coming off a record-setting 47th World Cup win Wednesday, the 25-year-old completed the Deer Valley sweep with an 88.8-point run in the super final in 24.36 seconds.

“I can tell you that this course is one of the hardest in the world and to ski under 26 seconds it’s quite an accomplishment and it’s very fast,” Kingsbury said. “But yeah, the guys were all pushing the limits so I had to push and bring out the best side of me and I was able to.”

Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan was second with 83.66 points and Australia’s Matt Graham was third with 82.37.

READ MORE: Team Canada predicted to win record 33 medals at 2018 Winter Olympics

Thursday’s win was Kingsbury’s ninth at Deer Valley in 14 events there since 2012. He also has three second-place finishes in Park City.

Kingsbury swept the moguls and dual moguls competitions at Deer Valley last February and hasn’t lost a World Cup since. His last second-place performance came in Calgary on Jan. 28, 2017.

“I’m happy with the results here,” Kingsbury said.

“The track here is challenging both mentally and physically. This gives me confidence for the Olympics. To be able to perform under pressure like I did this week, it feels like a very good learning experience.”

Andi Naude of Penticton, B.C., was the top Canadian on the women’s side in fifth place. American Jaelin Kauf was first followed by Perrine Laffont of France and Morgan Schild of the U.S.

READ MORE: Olympian Mikaël Kingsbury, mayor Denis Coderre have breakfast with Lachine students

Kingsbury has already qualified for the Pyeongchang Games, where next month he’ll go for one of the few pieces missing from his resume — an Olympic gold medal. Fellow Canadian Alex Bilodeau won back-to-back Olympic gold at the Sochi Games in 2014 and Vancouver in 2010, while Kingsbury won silver in Sochi.

The final moguls World Cup before the Olympics is scheduled for Jan. 20 at Mont-Tremblant, Que., about an hour’s drive from Kingsbury’s hometown.

“It is different to ski in front of friends and family members. They are used to certain results from me,” Kingsbury said. “I want to do well, but it is a new track. I have no expectations. I’m already having an incredible season.

“The important thing for me will be not to overdo it. I need to save some energy for the pre-Olympics camp and the Games themselves. Deer Valley was an important event because the track is difficult. It is also similar to what we will get in Pyeongchang, and I did a good job there.”