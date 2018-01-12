Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba concludes summer investigation

An investigation by the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) of Manitoba, stemming from August 2017, has now wrapped up.

The incident started when Winnipeg police were called to a domestic assault at a suite on Balmoral Street. Police arrived to find a man had jumped from a three-storey window, breaking his leg in the process. The IIU was called in to investigate because of the severity of the man’s injury.

The man proceeded to tell investigators he had no contact with police prior to his jump and that he did it to avoid his ex-girlfriend, who at the time was attacking him. He said his first contact with police was after he hit the ground.

The IIU has determined the man was responsible for his own injury.