Okanagan forecast

Thursday, January 11, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 5:30pm:

In the wake of Thursday’s weather system we will see a drier trend on Friday morning before another chance of flurries Friday night.

When an upper ridge builds in on the weekend, we will see sun at high elevations but a threat of valley cloud for lower elevations.

Friday’s daytime high range: -6 to 0C

~ Duane/Wesla