11 people arrested in Vancouver Island home raids that found suspected fentanyl and more drugs

Two raids. Eleven arrests.

And a warning from an RCMP commander: “You could be next.”

That was all in two days’ work for the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, as officers executed warrants on two homes on the suspicion that they were involved in trafficking drugs, including deadly fentanyl.

The first raid happened on Jan. 5, when RCMP officers executed a warrant at a home in the 2200-block of Cowichan Bay Road in Duncan, said a news release.

They had obtained the warrant so they could recover evidence relating to the trafficking of suspected fentanyl and heroin.

Police arrested two females on the property and found amounts of what was suspected to be fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Mounties are working on charges with Crown counsel as they continue their investigation.

The second raid happened on Jan. 9, and involved a “well-known drug house” in the 1000-block of Trunk Road in Duncan, RCMP said.

Police arrived to find people living in “all areas of the home, including the attic.”

They also found a number of structural and building code violations, enough that BC Hydro was asked to cut power to the home until all of its problems could be worked out.

Officers arrested nine people as they discovered amounts of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin and gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), not to mention packaging, scales and other items that people use in drug trafficking.

“We are continuing to use every available option to combat drug trafficking in the Cowichan Valley and address the ongoing fentanyl crisis,” Staff Sgt. Kurtis Bosnell said in a statement.

“Those involved in the drug trade should be forewarned that it’s just a matter of time. You could be next.”

Joseph Smith, 36, Darwin Hopkins, 51, and Ashley Jacobson, 26, were each charged with three counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Smith, meanwhile, was charged with an additional count of possessing a controlled substance, specifically GHB.

Smith was held on the charges, while Jacobson and Hopkins were released and they’re expected in court on March 20.