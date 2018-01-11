N.L. woman dies of cancer 2 months after $1.5M lottery win

A Newfoundland woman who won $1.5 million in a scratch-and-win lottery while battling stage 4 breast cancer less than two months ago, has died.

In late November 2017, Diane Bishop from Mount Pearl claimed the top prize from a Super Set for Life ticket that offers $100,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum payment of $1.5 million.

Bishop chose the lump sum.

“This is life changing,” Bishop was quoted as saying in an Atlantic Lottery news release on Nov. 23, 2017.

“It’s eased my financial strain. Now I can retire and take care of my health.”

Bishop passed away on Jan. 9, surrounded by her family, according to an online obituary. She was 51.

At the time of her winning, Atlantic Lottery said the prize money meant Bishop would not have to travel out of province for treatment over Christmas. It also noted Bishop had already purchased a new bed and recliner to ease the discomfort that came with her illness.

“I know the cancer is incurable but I can now turn my attention to fighting it full time,” Bishop is quoted as saying.

Bishop also planned to help her son pay off his mortgage and help others in her community.

“Diane hasn’t forgotten that the community helped raise funds before her lottery win and she will pay that kindness forward by donating those funds to a fellow chemo patient,” said the Atlantic Lottery news release.

Bishop bought the winning ticket at the Needs Convenience store where she was the franchise owner. As part of Atlantic Lottery’s prize claiming policy, she was subject to a 30-day wait period before the prize was awarded.

