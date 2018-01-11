Women’s Business Network raises $20K for Peterborough YWCA’s Crossroads Shelter

A women’s shelter in Peterborough has received a $20,000 donation to improve its nutritional well-being program.

At its members’ meeting Wednesday at Highland Park Funeral Centre, the Women’s Business Network (WBN) of Peterborough presented a cheque to the YWCA Crossroads Shelter, a program which supports women and children fleeing violence.

WNB program directors Lori McKee and Sana Virji presented a cheque for $20,064.84 to Corinna Campbell, YWCA associate, events and annual giving co-ordinator and Anne Arnold, YWCA development assistant.

The money was raised from the WBN’s Holiday Gala held in December. The WBN has been supporting the shelter for more than 30 years.

“We feel it’s vital to support and give back to our community, especially to the women and children who utilize Crossroads Shelter and its Nutritional Well-being program,” stated McKee.

“I got to witness first-hand the high energy and generous contributions handed out by members, donors and volunteers from the day we started planning right up to the night of the gala. To our members, guests, donors and volunteers, thank you for all your donations, hard work and support so we could reach our fundraising goal.”

The funds will support the nutritional well‐peing program which provides healthy food, supplements and vitamins to women and their children.

Last year, 25,413 meals were prepared and served to women and children living at Crossroads.

The program also helps families learn about meal planning, food preparation and budgeting, principles of nutrition and assists women to address their health goals with healthy food.

“At the YWCA, we invest in both safety and nourishment to help women and children feel welcome and protected,” said Jen Cureton, YWCA director of philanthropy and communications.

“The Women’s Business Network has been a vital partner in helping women and children escape violence and build new lives. We’re so grateful to work with WBN each year through their Holiday Gala to drive our vision to see all women and children thriving.”