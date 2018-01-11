Middlesex London Health Unit sees spike in flu cases

Health officials in London say they’ve seen a rapid increase in flu activity over the last three weeks.

The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) says it’s typical to see a jump at this time of year, but the number of influenza-B cases is higher than expected.

Officials say between Dec. 31 and Jan. 6 there were 33 lab-confirmed cases of influenza-A, 59 cases of influenza-B, and one case of both. Of those, 50 people were hospitalized and three people died.

The MLHU says anyone who hasn’t had their seasonal flu shot already should get it now. They also recommend frequent handwashing to help stop the spread of the virus. They say frequent cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch surfaces is also recommended.

Officials encourage residents to stay home if they aren’t feeling well.