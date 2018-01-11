School cancellations around southern Manitoba on Thursday, January 11
A A
Manitobans woke up to rough winter weather that prompted the closure of roads and cancellation of schools around the province.
If you have a cancellation to report, please contact us at 1-204-786-6868.
You can see a full list of cancellations below:
- All schools in the Border Land School Division
- All schools in the Red River Valley School Division
- All Region A schools in the Prairie Rose School Division
- DSFM has announced that both École Sainte-Agathe et école Saint-Jean-Baptiste are closed; and there won’t be any rural bus transportation for École Noel-Ritchot.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.