January 11, 2018 7:09 am
Updated: January 11, 2018 7:44 am

School cancellations around southern Manitoba on Thursday, January 11

Jeff Braun By Radio Host  Global News
Manitobans woke up to rough winter weather that prompted the closure of roads and cancellation of schools around the province.

If you have a cancellation to report, please contact us at 1-204-786-6868.

You can see a full list of cancellations below:

  • All schools in the Border Land School Division
  • All schools in the Red River Valley School Division
  • All Region A schools in the Prairie Rose School Division
  • DSFM has announced that both École Sainte-Agathe et école Saint-Jean-Baptiste are closed; and there won’t be any rural bus transportation for École Noel-Ritchot.
