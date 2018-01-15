Those Old Radio Shows January 15 – 20

Old Radio Shows 630CHED
Mon, Jan 15

Hour 1: The Weird Circle – The Matao Falcon    X Minus 1 – The Reluctant Hero’s Ep. 80
Hour 2: The Great Gildersleeve – Ligthfoot Visits Leila    Barry Craig – The Big Fix  
Hour 3: Lights Out – The Devil’s Due     The Line Up – The Silk Stocking Bandit  
Hour 4: Mystery in the Air – The Mask of Medusa    Inner Sanctum – Bird Song for Murder

Tue, Jan 16

Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – Jezebel    N/A
Hour 2: Fibber McGee & Molly – Leaving for Hollywood    The Green Hornet – Devil’s Playground  
Hour 3: Hancock’s Half Hour – The Smugglers    Burns & Allen – Gracie wants George on Jack Benny 
Hour 4: The Life of Riley – A Quiet Evening by the Fire    Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Double Barreled Matter

Wed, Jan 17

Hour 1: The Haunting Hour – The Cat Man    Harry Lime – Love Affair   

Hour 2: The FBI in Peace & War – Chaplin James    Fibber McGee – Fibber thinks his Neighbour is a German Spy   
Hour 3: Dragnet – The Big Sheet    Gunsmoke – The Bottle Man 
Hour 4: Lights Out – Ghost in the Newsreel Negative     Amos & Andy – $500 per Kid 

Thu, Jan 18

Hour 1: Inner Sanctum – Murder takes a Honeymoon    Escape – The Earth Men
Hour 2: The Line Up – Mrs. Conway Killed in Parking Lot Robbery    The Cisco Kid – Marshall of Gold Fields  
Hour 3: Amos n’ Andy – Kingfish Breaks up Andy’s Romance with a Waitress    The Life of Riley – Junior & Egbert leave for Camp   
Hour 4: Dragnet –The Big Steal    Harry Lime – An Old Moorish Custom

Fri, Jan 19

Hour 1: Barry Craig – Dead Loss    Ozzie & Harriet – The Boy’s Night Out  
Hour 2: Fibber McGee & Molly – Fibber Controls his Temper    Have Gun Will Travel – Five Books of Owen Denver  
Hour 3: The Aldrich Family – Cross Country Race    The Haunting Hour – If the Shoe Fits  
Hour 4: Pat Novak – Rita Malloy    Lights Out – The Fire

Sat, Jan 20

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Honeymoon in Hell Ep. 81    Our Miss Brooks – Bartering with Chief Thundercloud  
Hour 2: Sherlock Holmes – The Harley Street Murders    Inner Sanctum – Corpse without a Conscience  
Hour 3: The Great Gildersleeve – Chairman of the Women’s Committee     The FBI in Peace & War – $25,000 Bond 
Hour 4: Hancock’s Half Hour – Last Bus Home    The Shadow – The Devil takes a Wife 
Hour 5: The Damon Runyan Theater – Breach of Promise    Dragnet – The Big Net

 
