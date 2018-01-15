Those Old Radio Shows January 15 – 20

Mon, Jan 15



Hour 1: The Weird Circle – The Matao Falcon X Minus 1 – The Reluctant Hero’s Ep. 80

Hour 2: The Great Gildersleeve – Ligthfoot Visits Leila Barry Craig – The Big Fix

Hour 3: Lights Out – The Devil’s Due The Line Up – The Silk Stocking Bandit

Hour 4: Mystery in the Air – The Mask of Medusa Inner Sanctum – Bird Song for Murder

Tue, Jan 16



Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – Jezebel N/A

Hour 2: Fibber McGee & Molly – Leaving for Hollywood The Green Hornet – Devil’s Playground

Hour 3: Hancock’s Half Hour – The Smugglers Burns & Allen – Gracie wants George on Jack Benny

Hour 4: The Life of Riley – A Quiet Evening by the Fire Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Double Barreled Matter

Wed, Jan 17



Hour 1: The Haunting Hour – The Cat Man Harry Lime – Love Affair



Hour 2: The FBI in Peace & War – Chaplin James Fibber McGee – Fibber thinks his Neighbour is a German Spy

Hour 3: Dragnet – The Big Sheet Gunsmoke – The Bottle Man

Hour 4: Lights Out – Ghost in the Newsreel Negative Amos & Andy – $500 per Kid



Thu, Jan 18



Hour 1: Inner Sanctum – Murder takes a Honeymoon Escape – The Earth Men

Hour 2: The Line Up – Mrs. Conway Killed in Parking Lot Robbery The Cisco Kid – Marshall of Gold Fields

Hour 3: Amos n’ Andy – Kingfish Breaks up Andy’s Romance with a Waitress The Life of Riley – Junior & Egbert leave for Camp

Hour 4: Dragnet –The Big Steal Harry Lime – An Old Moorish Custom

Fri, Jan 19



Hour 1: Barry Craig – Dead Loss Ozzie & Harriet – The Boy’s Night Out

Hour 2: Fibber McGee & Molly – Fibber Controls his Temper Have Gun Will Travel – Five Books of Owen Denver

Hour 3: The Aldrich Family – Cross Country Race The Haunting Hour – If the Shoe Fits

Hour 4: Pat Novak – Rita Malloy Lights Out – The Fire

Sat, Jan 20



Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Honeymoon in Hell Ep. 81 Our Miss Brooks – Bartering with Chief Thundercloud

Hour 2: Sherlock Holmes – The Harley Street Murders Inner Sanctum – Corpse without a Conscience

Hour 3: The Great Gildersleeve – Chairman of the Women’s Committee The FBI in Peace & War – $25,000 Bond

Hour 4: Hancock’s Half Hour – Last Bus Home The Shadow – The Devil takes a Wife

Hour 5: The Damon Runyan Theater – Breach of Promise Dragnet – The Big Net