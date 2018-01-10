London Lightning streak is alive after a 31-point win over the Titans

The roll the London Lightning have been on showed no signs of slowing down on Wednesday as they dropped the K-W Titans 129-98 at Budweiser Gardens.

The win was London’s ninth in a row and third win on their current five-game homestand. It was also the third win by the Lightning over the Titans since Boxing Day. London is riding a league-best 11-5 record.

The Lightning spread their scoring around on Wednesday night. Seven players ended the game in double-digits. Royce White led all scorers with 24 points, falling one rebound and two assists shy of a triple-double. White is averaging 23.5 points per game this year. That is second only to Carl English of St. John’s in the NBL of Canada this year. White also went 8-of-10 from the free throw line against the Titans.

READ MORE: Mike Stubbs: London Knights at the 2018 trade deadline

The Lightning shot almost 50 per cent from the field (47.9%) and held K-W to 38.7% shooting in the game.

Ryan Anderson did major damage from downtown for London, hitting five of 11 shots from three-point range. Anderson was even closer than White was to a triple-double. He needed one assist.

“I’ve been right there like five times, either you can get it [a triple-double] or you don’t,” said Anderson. “The game has a nature to it. You don’t want to disrespect the nature of the game. Take the game for what it gives you and be appreciative.”

He ended the game with 19 points. Anderson has also sparked a resurgence in the ability of the Lightning to rebound. He now ranks second in the league in defensive rebounds and 11th overall.

London outrebounded the Titans 65-56.

Mo Bolden (16), Garrett Anderson (15), Joel Friesen-Latty (15), Martin Dixon-Green (13) and Doug Herring Jr. (12) also scored in double figures for the Lightning.

READ MORE: Curling’s Continental Cup is kicking off in London, drawing the world’s best curlers

Russell Byrd was the go-to guy for K-W and ended the night with 24 points, on 9-of-22 shooting.

The 31-point margin of victory was the largest London has had on their winning streak.

The Lightning will play two more home games on Saturday, Jan. 13 against Moncton, and Jan. 17 against the St. John’s Edge before heading on a road trip to the Maritimes.

READ MORE: London Knights trade Robert Thomas to Hamilton for Connor McMichael, draft picks

Moncton got a triple-double from point guard Al Stewart in a 112-104 home court victory over Niagara. The River Lions continue to lead the NBL Canada in points this year.

In other games on Wednesday, the St. John’s Edge survived a 35-point surge from the Windsor Express in the fourth quarter to win 105-103. The win keeps the Edge two wins back of London for first place in the Central Division with two games in hand.