Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, January 10, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

A complicated weather pattern is in store on Thursday. A weather system moving into BC will bring snow to our region, however mixed precip is possible for some areas near the BC / Washington border as temperatures may hover on both sides of freezing.

As a result, our confidence is low on snow accumulations for areas in the South Okanagan, however 5 to 15cm is possible for the Central and Northern regions.

A gradual drying trend is in store for Friday, with the possibility of sunny breaks Friday afternoon.

Little or no precipitation is expected through the weekend. Valley cloud is possible by the end of the weekend.

Thursday’s daytime high range: -4 to +2C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla