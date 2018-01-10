Halifax man charged in connection to three pharmacy robberies

A Halifax man is facing a slew of charges after he was arrested by police in connection to three pharmacy robberies.

On Jan. 5, police responded to a robbery at the Sobeys Pharmacy on Queen Street where a man had handed the pharmacist a note demanding drugs. According to police, the man left the store with some narcotics.

On Tuesday, two more pharmacies were targeted.

A man entered the Superstore Pharmacy on Barrington Street just before 6 p.m. and demanded narcotics from the pharmacist. When the pharmacist told him they didn’t have any, he left.

Just before 11:30 p.m., a male suspect entered the Shoppers Drug Mart on Almon Street and handed the pharmacist a note demanding drugs. However, the pharmacist refused and the suspect grabbed a prescription and ran.

Shortly after, officers found a man matching the description of the suspect in the latest robbery. He was arrested without incident on Novalea Drive.

Jesse Arthur Boddy, 25, has been charged with two counts of robbery, three counts of breach of court orders and one count each of attempted theft and possession of stolen goods.