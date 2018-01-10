Man arrested after Hamilton police find stolen rental car

Hamilton police have arrested a man after a rental vehicle that was left running and unattended was stolen.

It happened last Thursday afternoon prior to the vehicle being rented to a customer and was captured on video surveillance.

Rental agency employees on Main Street, east of Gage Avenue, saw the stolen vehicle Tuesday morning and called police.

Police say the vehicle was abandoned, but officers arrested the accused.

Marvin Goudie, 34, of Hamilton is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, resisting a peace officer and failing to comply with probation.

Hamilton police is reminding motorists that under no circumstances should they leave their vehicle running while unattended.