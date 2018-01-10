Crime
January 10, 2018

Judge will not review Crown’s decision in Calgary police shooting death of Anthony Heffernan

By The Canadian Press

Anthony Heffernan

Heffernan family
The parents of a man shot dead by Calgary police have lost a bid to have a judicial review of the decision not to lay charges in the case.

Anthony Heffernan was holding a syringe in a hotel room in 2015 when an officer shot him four times – twice in the head.

Police had been called after the 27-year-old failed to check out of his room.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) initially found there were grounds to charge the officer with a criminal offence.

But the Crown later determined a conviction was unlikely and no charges would be laid.

A Court of Queen’s Bench judge says there is no evidence to support the parents’ allegation that there was an abuse of process by the Crown.

