January 10, 2018 1:27 pm
Updated: January 10, 2018 3:39 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: extreme -40 wind chills return

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Extreme cold -40 wind chills move back into Saskatoon's weather forecast as arctic air surges back in.

Extreme cold -40 wind chills move back in as we take the polar plunge.

Tuesday’s Storm

Northern Saskatchewan bore the brunt of Tuesday’s system that swung through Saskatchewan.

Up to 15 centimetres of snow falling in Holbein with nine centimetres being dumped on Prince Albert and La Ronge where visibility was reduced at times to a few hundred metres.

Saskatoon saw some freezing rain and ice pellets during the afternoon that made road conditions slick, however the Regina region received five hours worth of freezing rain, turning roads into skating rinks.

Saskatoon Forecast

Wednesday

Behind the system that brought freezing rain and some snow to Saskatoon on Tuesday, a northerly wind kicked in with gusts upwards of 50 km/h into Wednesday morning, helping to usher in the arctic air.

Temperatures plummeted back to -24 in the morning with wind chills as cool as -38 under mostly cloudy skies with some light snow in the early morning and before noon.

Light snow will continue at times into the afternoon as cloud cover lingers and conditions remain cool with the mercury struggling to warm out of the mid -20s and wind chills stuck in the -30s despite easing winds.

Wednesday Night

The big question mark in this forecast is, when will the clouds clear?

If they move out around or just after midnight, the mercury could fall back into the mid -30s, but if they wait until morning to clear out, an overnight low closer to -30 is more likely.

Extreme -40 wind chills dive back into the Saskatoon area Thursday morning.

Thursday

Regardless of when skies clear, an arctic high pressure system is diving in for the day, which will bring us into sunshine and keep conditions cool.

An arctic high pressure system will carve out skies and drop in frigid conditions on Thursday.

-43 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill in the morning with values only getting up into the -30s in the afternoon as temperatures struggle to get into the mid -20s for an afternoon high.

Friday

Frigid air sticks around on Friday along with the arctic high, which will keep us under sunny skies, but it will be even colder in the morning.

Wind chills could plunge as far as the mid -40s in the morning as the mercury falls into the mid -30s, but temperatures should make it back into the -20s again for an afternoon high.

Wind chills dive back even further into the -40 to -50 range Friday morning

Weekend Outlook

Slightly warmer air will attempt to push in this weekend with a daytime high getting closer to the minus teens with some more clouds before another arctic carves skies back out and pushes our afternoon high back into the -20s on Sunday.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

Linden Black took the Your Saskatchewan photo for Jan. 10 at Patuanak:

Linden Black took the Your Saskatchewan photo for Jan. 10 at Patuanak.

Linden Black / Viewer Submitted

READ MORE: Get a 2018 Your Saskatchewan Calendar today

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

