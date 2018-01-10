Saskatoon weather outlook: extreme -40 wind chills return

Extreme cold -40 wind chills move back in as we take the polar plunge.

Tuesday’s Storm

Northern Saskatchewan bore the brunt of Tuesday’s system that swung through Saskatchewan.

Up to 15 centimetres of snow falling in Holbein with nine centimetres being dumped on Prince Albert and La Ronge where visibility was reduced at times to a few hundred metres.

Looks like freezing rain is falling south of Saskatoon on Highway 11 too, creating extremely icy conditions. Latest on Global News at 6pm https://t.co/nlzRLzaOqV #yxe #Sask #skstorm #skroads pic.twitter.com/32VGjWaQmf — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 9, 2018

A horrible combo – freezing rain falling heavily in Saskatoon ahead of a big cool down. Brace for a treacherous PM commute. Very latest on Global News at 6pm https://t.co/nlzRLzaOqV #yxe #Sask #skstorm #yxetraffic pic.twitter.com/HS8pnF2slE — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 9, 2018

Holbein recorded the highest amount of snow, at 15cm, with 9cm falling in Prince Albert & La Ronge https://t.co/nlzRLzaOqV #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/z3vt8YWbqG — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 10, 2018

Saskatoon saw some freezing rain and ice pellets during the afternoon that made road conditions slick, however the Regina region received five hours worth of freezing rain, turning roads into skating rinks.

Freezing rain in Regina right now. As you can see, my city cam is covered in ice, and that's likely how the highways are too.#YQRtraffic #YQR #Sask #SKstorm pic.twitter.com/QZzqv2lT8E — Tiffany Lizée (@TiffanyGlobal) January 9, 2018

Saskatoon Forecast

Wednesday

Behind the system that brought freezing rain and some snow to Saskatoon on Tuesday, a northerly wind kicked in with gusts upwards of 50 km/h into Wednesday morning, helping to usher in the arctic air.

Temperatures plummeted back to -24 in the morning with wind chills as cool as -38 under mostly cloudy skies with some light snow in the early morning and before noon.

Light snow will continue at times into the afternoon as cloud cover lingers and conditions remain cool with the mercury struggling to warm out of the mid -20s and wind chills stuck in the -30s despite easing winds.

Wednesday Night

The big question mark in this forecast is, when will the clouds clear?

If they move out around or just after midnight, the mercury could fall back into the mid -30s, but if they wait until morning to clear out, an overnight low closer to -30 is more likely.

Thursday

Regardless of when skies clear, an arctic high pressure system is diving in for the day, which will bring us into sunshine and keep conditions cool.

-43 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill in the morning with values only getting up into the -30s in the afternoon as temperatures struggle to get into the mid -20s for an afternoon high.

Friday

Frigid air sticks around on Friday along with the arctic high, which will keep us under sunny skies, but it will be even colder in the morning.

Wind chills could plunge as far as the mid -40s in the morning as the mercury falls into the mid -30s, but temperatures should make it back into the -20s again for an afternoon high.

Weekend Outlook

Slightly warmer air will attempt to push in this weekend with a daytime high getting closer to the minus teens with some more clouds before another arctic carves skies back out and pushes our afternoon high back into the -20s on Sunday.

Linden Black took the Your Saskatchewan photo for Jan. 10 at Patuanak:

