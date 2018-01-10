The Okanagan is in for another blast of winter

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the entire Okanagan.

It said the snow will begin Thursday as a front from the Pacific approaches the Southern Interior.

Environment Canada said the moisture from the Pacific front will collide with an arctic airmass, resulting in snow to most of the Southwestern Interior and Kootenay regions.

It said the snow will begin overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Accumulations will be between five and 15 cm by Thursday night.

There’s also a special weather statement issued for the Connector.