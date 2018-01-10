London-area could see light freezing rain Wednesday as temperature climbs

You can add some light freezing rain to the list of weather conditions impacting the London-area this week.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Middlesex County advising residents that as the temperature rises Wednesday morning and afternoon there’s a chance for patchy freezing rain.

With that being said, the national weather agency says it expects little to no ice accumulation before the temperature moves past the freezing mark.

The forecast is calling for about mild conditions Wednesday and Thursday with highs between 4 C and 6 C and rain. Conditions are expected to cool off on Friday with a chance for more snow. There’s also the possibility of significant snowfall on Saturday.

