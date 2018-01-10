Weather
January 10, 2018 8:00 am

Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

By and Global News
A A

Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Weather forecast update at 5am:
The glimpse of the sun was a welcome sight throughout many parts of the Okanagan yesterday, and a sunny break is once again possible for today.

All eyes are now on tomorrow’s system which will bring snow to higher elevations and a mix of rain and wet snow to the valley bottom.

Today’s daytime high range: +1 to +4C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News