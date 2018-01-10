Scott Thompson: Tim Hortons an easy target for Kathleen Wynne

It is sad really the way politicians will divide citizens for their party’s political gain, and in this case, try to win an election.

We see this on a regular basis in the U.S. with Donald Trump’s daily tweets that do more to create confusion and divisiveness, than lead.

We are seeing similar tactics used with Kathleen Wynne’s latest attacks on Tim Hortons.

After being told (and ignoring) the feedback from small business that the speed of the minimum-wage increase would not come without serious ramifications, they did it anyway as another election goody.

This does not cost Kathleen Wynne a dime in political capital but will cost small businesses, and now it appears the employees it was supposed to help, with a loss somewhere else.

The reality is, you can’t increase costs 32 per cent over 18 months and not have to cut something.

Is it any different than when your hydro bill soars due to Wynne’s mismanagement with the electricity file?

The parallels in these two mistakes are blatantly obvious.

Both started with great ideas (renewable energy and increasing minimum wage) and then were tarnished due to lack of due diligence and cost analysis.

It seems to be a running theme with this government.

Too much, too fast, no planning.

If this is how larger companies, who have been generous and gave their workers a substantial benefits package are reacting, how do you expect the small Mom-and-Pop operations to react?

Will Ontarians fall for her again?

Scott Thompson is host of The Scott Thompson Show! on 900 CHML and is a commentator for Global News.