Precious items stolen in Okotoks break and enter, RCMP seek witnesses

Okotoks RCMP are seeking witnesses of a break and enter that happened near Spruce Meadows at a residence on Tournament Lane.

Police believe the house was likely broken into on several occasions between Dec. 23 and 29, 2017.

A significant amount of property and jewelry, including many family heirlooms, was stolen during the break-in.

“The stolen items have a significant sentimental value and some are irreplaceable family heirlooms,” RCMP said in a release. “It is our hope that someone out there might be able to help us return this property to the family.”

Tips can be reported to the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or at a local police detachment. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers.