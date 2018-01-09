Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by postal truck in east-end Toronto

A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a postal truck in Toronto’s east end on Tuesday evening.
Police and paramedics said they were called to Eglinton Avenue East near Rosemount Drive, east of Birchmount Road, after 6:15 p.m.
The woman, who is believed to be in her 40s, was rushed to a trauma centre.
Police said the driver remained at the scene.
The collision reconstruction unit was called in to assist with the investigation.
