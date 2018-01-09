Traffic
Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by postal truck in east-end Toronto

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Toronto police are investigating after a woman was hit by a truck on Eglinton Avenue East on Tuesday evening.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a postal truck in Toronto’s east end on Tuesday evening.

Police and paramedics said they were called to Eglinton Avenue East near Rosemount Drive, east of Birchmount Road, after 6:15 p.m.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 40s, was rushed to a trauma centre.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

The collision reconstruction unit was called in to assist with the investigation.

