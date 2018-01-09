Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by postal truck in east-end Toronto

A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a postal truck in Toronto’s east end on Tuesday evening.

Police and paramedics said they were called to Eglinton Avenue East near Rosemount Drive, east of Birchmount Road, after 6:15 p.m.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 40s, was rushed to a trauma centre.

Update: units are OS. They have advised, the injuries are life threatening. Eglinton Ave is closed in both directions from Birchmount to Ironview. Please avoid area. Emerg run is about to commence. #GO53420^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 9, 2018

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

The collision reconstruction unit was called in to assist with the investigation.