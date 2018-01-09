Elderly Calgary woman in life-threatening condition after being pinned under parkade door

A Calgary senior was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday after she was struck by a door in a parkade in the city’s northwest.

Calgary Fire told Global News the woman had been trying to enter the parkade at 88 Point McKay Crescent N.W. as a vehicle was leaving, but was struck and pinned underneath the door.

When firefighters arrived, she was not breathing and didn’t have a pulse.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said firefighters used hydraulics to lift the door and performed CPR while they waited for paramedics to arrive.

EMS confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the woman was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.

They did not confirm the age of the woman.

CFD said as of 3:30 p.m. the area was cordoned off and the city’s Safety Response Unit, which investigates construction sites and buildings for potentially unsafe conditions, was called. Global News has learned investigators were no longer on scene as of 4:30 p.m.

A City of Calgary spokesperson said the Safety Response Team is looking more closely at the mechanics of the door but does not have any concerns about the building itself. He said he does not know how long the investigation will last.

Global News contacted City of Calgary but did not immediately receive a response.