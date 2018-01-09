Shot fired at an Eastview home on Tuesday morning

The Regina Police is looking for information after a shot was fired at a residence in the Eastview area on Tuesday morning.

At around 7:12 a.m. police were called to a house on the 1100 block of Wallace Street for a report of shots fired at a house. Once officers arrived they found a hole in the front window that went through two panes of glass.

It is believed that a single shot from a firearm was fired from a vehicle at around 7:07 a.m., five minutes before police were called. The people in the home were not awakened by the shot and no one was injured.

Officers searched the area but did not find any suspects. If anyone has any information that could help police they are asked to call 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.