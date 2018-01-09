Arrest made after car stolen with toddler inside in Fergus on Christmas Day

A Guelph man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a car with a toddler inside on Christmas Day in Fergus.

Wellington County OPP said 28-year-old Bradley Arnold Jordan was already in police custody in a neighbouring jurisdiction when they laid charges in this investigation.

Const. Josh Cunningham said the investigation has led officers to determine that the incident doesn’t appear to be a kidnapping.

“Obviously the abandonment of the vehicle shortly thereafter indicated to us that there was no attempt to kidnap anyone,” he said in an interview on Tuesday.

The child had been left in a running and unlocked Chevrolet Impala on Dec. 25 at around 7 p.m. at a gas station on St. David Street North.

Police said the mother of the child was in the store when the suspect drove away with the car, but it was found abandoned a short time later.

The child was inside and unharmed.

Jordan was charged with a lengthy list of offences, including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000, and dangerous driving.

In a news release, Wellington OPP thanked citizens for helping in the investigation.

“We identified him primarily on tips from the public, we had a flood of concerned people that helped us with this one,” Cunningham said.