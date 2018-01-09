St. Thomas police search for missing woman

St. Thomas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 39-year-old woman.

Christine Hoffman was last seen by friends leaving a Princess Ave. residence on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 12:30 p.m.

Police say she did not explain where she was going but said she would return in a couple of hours.

Officers have investigated several leads but her whereabouts isn’t known. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.