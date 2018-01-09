Police investigate robbery of marijuana dispensary near Hess

Hamilton police are looking for two suspects following a robbery at the Blue Ox dispensary on George Street in Hess village.

Police say two masked individuals entered the store just after 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say an employee was assaulted during the incident that involved cash and merchandise being taken from the store.

The suspects were last seen crossing George Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Emidio Evangelista by calling 905-546-2991 or Crime Stoppers.