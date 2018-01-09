rcmp guard home
January 9, 2018 1:58 pm
Updated: January 9, 2018 2:36 pm

Police presence at Okanagan home raises unanswered questions

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Police have been at a north Okanagan home since Monday night.

Megan Turcato/Global News
Some neighbours want to know what’s going on but there’s no answers yet from the RCMP in the north Okanagan.

Police have been guarding a home on the Okanagan Indian Band reserve since Monday night.

Two RCMP vehicles are parked at the front and rear of the mobile home on Willowshore Crescent.

In response to inquiries from Global Okanagan News, Vernon RCMP spokesperson Cst. Kelly Brett said by email: “Currently RCMP are on scene doing scene security as a part of an active investigation. No further details are being released at this time.”

