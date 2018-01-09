Vernon councillor wants a ‘say’ on marijuana dispensaries

Vernon council has debated whether it should ask the province for the right for municipalities to not allow the sale of cannabis — if they so choose — once it becomes legal.

Councillor Scott Anderson made a motion for that at Monday’s meeting, but saw it fail in a 2-4 vote.

“I am not, first of all, trying to close down marijuana dispensaries. What I want is for the city to retain jurisdictional ability in the future. They (city) should be the ones to say whether marijuana is sold here or not,” Anderson said.

Councillor Bob Spiers said once pot is legal, the city will have control over where the dispensaries are located through business licenses, and by only allowing them in certain zones.