Peterborough County OPP lay 17 impaired driving charges during Festive RIDE campaign

Peterborough County OPP’s annual Festive Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) campaign netted nearly triple the number of impaired driving charges than a year ago.

During the two month campaign, officers at the detachment charged 17 drivers with either impaired driving or operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) over .08.

Peterborough County OPP held a province-high 293 RIDE checks from Nov. 24 to Jan. 2, according to Const. Jason Folz.

Last year, six drivers in Peterborough County were charged with impaired driving during the annual holiday campaign.

According to Folz, the 17 charges laid were the seventh highest in the province, led by Wellington County’s 27 impaired driving charges, followed by Burlington (26) and Toronto (25).

Is it Saturday night? Yes

Should you have fun? Yes

Drive after drinking? Never

Please plan ahead. If you drink, don't drive. Help keep our roads safe by making the responsible decision. Call a friend, taxi or take public transit to get home safe. ^ag pic.twitter.com/WNRcYflfZy Story continues below — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) January 7, 2018

Overall, the OPP’s campaign led to 587 drivers charged with impaired driving 9,830 RIDE checks. Of the 587 charged, 29 were for drug impairment.

Last year’s campaign saw 623 drivers charged with impaired driving during 7,343 RIDE checks.

“In perspective, Peterborough County continues with some of the highest incidents of impaired driving in the province,” Folz stated.

Folz said an additional 18 drivers in Peterborough County also were issued a warn-range suspension and had their licence suspended for having a BAC between .05 and .08. That was the fourth highest in Ontario among the 366 drivers province-wide charged.

Overall in 2017, the OPP charged 4,915 drivers with alcohol-impaired charges and 238 drivers with drug-impaired charges and issued 2,995 warn-range suspensions.