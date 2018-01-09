Firefighters battle blaze in large barn fire near St. Marys

Members from three rural fire departments were called to battle a barn fire near St. Marys early Tuesday morning.

The Sebringville, St. Marys and West Perth Fire Departments were on scene around 6 a.m.

Police say there were 1,800 animals inside the barn at the time.

READ MORE: After heavy snowfall, London fire officials ask residents to dig out fire hydrants

Perth Line 16 remains closed from Hwy. 7 to Perth Road 122 as the investigation continues. Police expect that road to be closed for most of the day.

Police say at this time there is no damage estimate and the cause has yet to be determined.