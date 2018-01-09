Anti-war protests planned for Trudeau’s Hamilton visit

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at McMaster University tomorrow for a town hall meeting, there will be a protest to greet him.

The Hamilton Coalition to Stop the War says it will be picketing the meeting.

READ MORE: Prime Minister Trudeau to hold town hall at McMaster University on Wednesday

Spokesman Ken Stone says they want to draw attention to the Trudeau government’s authorization of $15 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

“Due to relentless Saudi coalition bombing of Yemen, over 15,000 civilians have been killed in Yemen. Due to the Saudi blockade, widespread famine and the spread of disease takes the toll of approximately one child death every 10 minutes (UN figures),” Stone said in a media release. “We hope participants at the town hall will raise this issue with the prime minister.”

READ MORE: Canadian-made armoured vehicles appear to be used in Saudi Arabia against civilians

The Hamilton Coalition to Stop the War is also protesting next week’s international summit in Vancouver, where countries are gathering to discuss strategies in response to North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

“We hope that participants at the town hall meeting will encourage Trudeau … to persuade the U.S.A. to cease its frequent military exercises along North Korea’s borders, to remove its 30,000 troops from South Korea in exchange for a freeze in North Korea’s nuclear program, and, at the very least, to keep his hands off North Korea.”

READ MORE: North, South Korea officials begin rare formal talks

The Hamilton Coalition To Stop The War will organize outside McMaster’s Ivor Wynne Complex from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

Trudeau is holding a national town hall tour, which begins Tuesday in Halifax and continues Thursday in London.

The event will be held at McMaster’s Burridge Gym and the doors will open at 11:30 a.m.

He will be joined by Hamilton East-Stoney Creek MP Bob Bratina and Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas MP Filomena Tassi.

The prime minister last visited Hamilton last August when he handed out peach sundaes at the Winona Peach Festival.