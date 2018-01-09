Crime
January 9, 2018 2:53 am

Shots fired in Surrey’s Guildford area, but no victims located

By National Online Journalist  Global News

RCMP on the scene after shots were fired in Surrey's Guildford area on Jan. 8, 2018.

Global News
A A

Shots were fired in the 15900-block of 101A Avenue in Surrey’s Guildford area on Monday night, but no victims were located, the RCMP said in a news release.

Police responded to a report of the shots being fired at about 9:25 p.m.

Two people were seen running from the area and an unknown vehicle was seen speeding away, the Mounties added.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages and that officers are canvassing and speaking with witnesses in a search for more information.

