Okanagan forecast

Monday, January 08, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Rain and snow will fall over many parts of the BC Southern Interior Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Freezing levels will be near or slightly above the valley base, keeping mixed precipitation in the forecast.

A sunny break is possible Tuesday afternoon, but another low pushes inland on Wednesday with another chance of rain and snow by Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will also remain unsettled with slightly lower freezing levels, bringing a bigger possibility of snow to the area when the final weather system of this week moves inland.

Tuesday’s daytime high range: -1 to +4C

~ Duane/Wesla