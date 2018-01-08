Friends of the Bowl updates city on Gordie Howe Sports Complex upgrades

Saskatoon city councillors received an update on the planned overhaul of the Gordie Howe Sports Complex.

Work on the all-season multi sports facility is scheduled for completion in spring 2019. The upgrades are expected to cost $42 million.

New features include baseball fields, lighting for cross country skiing, batting cages and better parking.

The Friends of the Bowl Foundation have brought in $16 million in donations, leaving $26 million to be paid through government funding, sponsorships or further donations.

The upgrades also calls for some trees to be taken out.

“The current proposed plan — there will be approximately 215 trees that will be removed and about 290 are planned for re-planting, and again, we are working through finalizing that plan,” Lynne Lacroix, director of recreation and community development with the city, said.

The trees will be re-planted within the Gordie Howe Sports Complex.

With files from Global’s Wendy Winiewski