Canada
January 8, 2018 8:02 pm
Updated: January 8, 2018 8:06 pm

Friends of the Bowl updates city on Gordie Howe Sports Complex upgrades

By Reporter  Global News

City councillors received an update on the planned overhaul of the Gordie Howe Sports Complex in Saskatoon.

Friends of the Bowl Foundation / Supplied
A A

Saskatoon city councillors received an update on the planned overhaul of the Gordie Howe Sports Complex.

Work on the all-season multi sports facility is scheduled for completion in spring 2019. The upgrades are expected to cost $42 million.

READ MORE: New training equipment donated to Saskatoon Hilltops, Valkyries


Story continues below

New features include baseball fields, lighting for cross country skiing, batting cages and better parking.

The Friends of the Bowl Foundation have brought in $16 million in donations, leaving $26 million to be paid through government funding, sponsorships or further donations.

The upgrades also calls for some trees to be taken out.

“The current proposed plan — there will be approximately 215 trees that will be removed and about 290 are planned for re-planting, and again, we are working through finalizing that plan,” Lynne Lacroix, director of recreation and community development with the city, said.

The trees will be re-planted within the Gordie Howe Sports Complex.

With files from Global’s Wendy Winiewski

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Saskatoon
Friends of the Bowl
Friends of the Bowl Foundation
Gordie Howe Sports Complex
Saskatoon City Council
Saskatoon Sports
Trees
upgrade
Upgrades

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News