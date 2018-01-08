India’s tariff on pea imports a key item at Saskatoon crop production show

About 20,000 people are expected to attend the 35th annual edition of the Western Canadian Crop Production Show in Saskatoon this week as farmers looks for ways to get around the massive hit from India’s tariff on pea imports.

The four-day event, which covers the production of cereal, oilseed and pulse crops, opened today at the city’s Prairieland Park.

India‘s decision last year to impose a 50-per-cent tariff on pea imports is expected to cause some headaches for Saskatchewan growers.

Carl Potts, executive director of Saskatchewan Pulse Growers, has said that producers will likely reduce their pea acreage this year and may boost soybean production instead.

Canada is India’s largest supplier of peas, chickpeas and lentils – with about half of production coming from Saskatchewan farms.

The federal government said Canadian producers shipped more than $1 billion worth of pulses to India last year.