Woman unaccounted for after house fire on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation

People who evacuated a house fire on a Saskatchewan reserve told police that a 32-year-old woman was still unaccounted for.

Loon Lake RCMP were called to the blaze on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation at around 3 a.m. CT on Jan. 7. They arrived to find Loon Lake fire department trying to extinguish the flames.

The people who exited the home were treated for what were described as minor injuries.

RCMP said the woman has not been located thus far. Her name has not been released.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Police said Monday that an investigation will be done once the fire is fully extinguished. Members of the Saskatchewan Ministry of Government Relations and RCMP forensic identification services are already on scene.