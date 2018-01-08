Fredericton man charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault

A Fredericton man is facing multiple charges in connection with a violent assault at a northside residence.

Clarke Stephen Yeomans, 30, appeared in court on Monday and was charged with attempted murder, unlawful confinement and aggravated assault.

Police responded to a call on Sunday and arrested Yeomans for aggravated assault.

Another person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Members of the major crime team and the forensic identification team were called to assist in the investigation.

Yeomans will appear in court on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.