Two charged after vehicle stolen in Regina Saturday night

A man and a woman are facing charges after a robbery in Regina on Saturday night.

At around 11:25 p.m., police were called to Vaughan Avenue for a robbery. Police says it was told four people robbed a 22-year-old female victim of her car.

The vehicle was spotted by police a number of times, but police were not in position to safely stop it. The car was being driven by a woman. Police used On-Star technology and found the vehicle in an alley of the 1500 block Athol Street.

Police set up a perimeter and the vehicle started to move again. The stolen vehicle collided with a police car in the alley and reversed, crashing through a fence and leaving the area.

Police were able to finally stop the vehicle in the 2300 block of Fourteenth Avenue where they arrested two people.

Twenty-three year-old Terrance Desnomie and 25-year-old Autumn Rain Sanderson are both facing numerous charges from the alleged robbery.