January 8, 2018 5:47 pm

Jan. 13 – Get In The Loop

Get In The Loop joins Talk to the Experts on Jan. 13.

Get In The Loop is a new app in Edmonton that allows you to find fun, unique experiences and exclusive offers in and around the city.

This weekend on Talk to the Experts, founder and CEO Matt Crowell will join Daryl Hooke to talk about how the app connects Edmontonians with exclusive offers and experiences for restaurants, spas, golf, travel and more!

Join us Saturday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. to learn more.

