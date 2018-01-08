Woman escapes serious injuries after SUV impaled by tree in crash near Cobourg

Emergency responders say a woman is extremely lucky after the SUV she was driving crashed and was impaled by a tree branch near Cobourg late Monday morning.

Shortly before noon the woman was driving westbound with her dog on County Road 2 when she lost control of the 4-wheel drive vehicle and drove deep into the south ditch.

A woman was extremely lucky to escape with minor injuries after her vehicle went in the ditch east of Cobourg a short time ago on Cty Rd 2. A large stick went through windshield and narrowly missed her. pic.twitter.com/nic5ZZQoOY — Pete Fisher (@NT_pfisher) January 8, 2018

The SUV came to a rest on its side as a large tree branch went through the driver’s side window, narrowly missing the woman.

Before emergency crews arrived, several drivers stopped to help the woman and her pet.

The woman was taken to Cobourg’s Northumberland Hills Hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.